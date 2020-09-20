Vehicle crashes through Rochester apartment wall

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department was called to Essex Park Apartments at 11:18 Sunday morning because a vehicle had crashed through an exterior wall and into the bedroom of a first floor apartment.

The unit's residents were in the adjacent living room area. One occupant has minor injuries because of flying debris.

The person in the car was assisted out and transported by Mayo Clinic for evaluation.

The apartments' residents and the people in the unit above were evacuated for safety until the building can be repaired. The Red Cross is providing lodging.

RFD says any time there is a vehicle versus building incident, the integrity of the building is always a priority to ensure safety of the occupants.