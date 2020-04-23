Vehicle crashes into entrance of Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to piece together how and why a vehicle crashed into the Mayo Civic Center on Thursday morning.
A KIMT reporter on the scene said the building was damaged during the early-morning crash.
The vehicle crashed into the front entrance of the building.
#BREAKING damage can be seen to the front entrance of the Mayo Civic Center this morning. @KIMTNews3 @MadelyneReports is gathering the details. pic.twitter.com/5mrnBymhzk
— Brooke McKivergan (@BrookeReports) April 23, 2020
