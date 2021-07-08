Vehicle crashes into Rochester apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A vehicle crashed into a Rochester apartment complex early Thursday evening.

It happened around 7:30 pm at The Quarters at Rochester in the 800 block of 21st Avenue SE.

Police say the vehicle went out of control while going through a roundabout and punched a hole in the side of the apartment building. Neither the two male occupants of the vehicle nor anyone in the building were injured.

Power was knocked out to the apartment complex and Rochester Public Utilities was called to restore it.