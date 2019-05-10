Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man, 90, killed in 2-vehicle crash south of Austin Full Story

Vehicle catches fire on Interstate 90

Traffic reduced to one-lane for clean up.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 12:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – Emergency crews are dealing with a vehicle fire on Interstate 90 southeastern Minnesota.

It happened Friday a little before noon between Exit 193 and Exit 205, between the turnoffs to Dexter and Rochester.

Traffic is reduced to one lane while the scene is cleared.

No word on any injuries.

