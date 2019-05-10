Vehicle catches fire on Interstate 90

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – Emergency crews are dealing with a vehicle fire on Interstate 90 southeastern Minnesota.
It happened Friday a little before noon between Exit 193 and Exit 205, between the turnoffs to Dexter and Rochester.
Traffic is reduced to one lane while the scene is cleared.
No word on any injuries.
