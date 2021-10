ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A vehicle is a total loss after catching fire near Hy-Vee.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue arrived just after noon Saturday to find a Pontiac Aztek fully on fire with flames encroaching the building's east side. The business was evacuated as a precaution. After the flames were put out, firefighters ventilated Hy-Vee.

Initial findings point to a mechanical failure in the engine compartment. The structure was minimally damaged and reopened for business.