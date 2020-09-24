Vehicle Smashes Into Outback Steakhouse

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A car plowed into Outback Steakhouse in Rochester Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m., when an SUV crashed into a brick wall, disrupting a table where two people had been sitting.

A Mayo Clinic ambulance responded to the scene, but no one was taken to the hospital.

Staff and customers inside the Outback Steakhouse were evacuated for safety.

After evaluating the situation, the Rochester Fire Department and Buidling Inspector decided to leave the vehicle in place until it can be safely removed.