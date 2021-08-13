'Vax to School' campaign sends MN student COVID shots soaring

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Student vaccinations for COVID-19 have more than doubled since Minnesota launched its “Vax to School” campaign in July.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says since the campaign began, more than 20,000 12-17-year-olds across the state have now received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and are on their way to being fully vaccinated by the beginning of the school year. The weekly number of first doses administered to 12-15-year-old and 16-17-year-old students is up 107% and 112% respectively since the start of “Vax to School.”

MDH says students who get vaccinated through Sunday are also eligible for a $100 Visa Gift card. Reward requests must be submitted to mn.gov/covid19/100/ by 11:59 pm on August 15. Vaccine information will be subject to verification by MDH.