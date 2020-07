MASON CITY, Iowa – Stewartville boys basketball assistant coach, Brad Vaught, has been named the new head coach of the NIACC women’s basketball program.

Vaught has a lengthy resume including time as an assistant at John Marshall, Mayo, and RCTC.

Vaught has also served as a coach at the Timberwolves and Lynx basketball academies, as well as the Karl-Anthony Towns camp the past three years.

He takes over the program from Todd Ciochetto (2014-2020) who compiled a record of 153-46.