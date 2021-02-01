Variant COVID strain confirmed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The UK variant of the COVID-19 virus has been confirmed in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says three cases of the mutant virus have been detected, two in Johnson County and one in Bremer County. Researchers believe this variant strain of coronavirus can spread more easily than the original but current COVID-19 vaccines are still considered to be effective protection against it.

“Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear. Other times, new variants emerge and persist,” says Dr. Caitlin Pedati, State Medical Director and Epidemiologist. “Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic. Public health will continue to work with our partners at SHL to monitor these trends and it is very important that we all keep practicing good public health protective measures.”

IDPH and local public health have already initiated contact with these cases to understand their exposures and initiate the health monitoring process.

IDPH says the emergence of new variants underscores that it remains critical for Iowans to continue the mitigation efforts that we know work to slow the spread of COVID-19:

- Wear a mask or face covering

- Practice social distancing with those outside your household

- Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

- Stay home if you feel sick

- Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

- Consider getting a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to you