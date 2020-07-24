Vaping, not COVID, suspected in new lung damage cases in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Damage from vaping is suspected in 11 new cases of severe lung damage across Minnesota.

The state’s Department of Health says the injuries involved Minnesotans between the ages of 14 and 46 years old. All 11 cases resulting in hospitalizations with some requiring intensive care and the use of ventilators. Health officials say diagnosis was difficult because the vaping damage looked a lot like the symptoms of COVID-19.

“This public health threat got a lot of attention last year, and unfortunately it has not gone away,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “We want providers and the public to be aware of the continued dangers of vaping products, and the possibility of lung injuries presenting as COVID-19. As we continue to investigate the causes of the lung injuries, we encourage people to take advantage of our free Quit Partner resources to help with quitting vaping.”

State health officials say the vaping victims went to their doctors because they thought they had the coronavirus but tests came back negative. However, they did respond to systemic steroid therapy, the treatment for e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury.

“With this resurgence of cases, we are advising patients with a history of vaping who are experiencing lung-injury symptoms to seek clinical care,” says MDH State Epidemiologist and Medical Director Dr. Ruth Lynfield. “In addition, because this can present like COVID-19, providers also need to conduct a test to rule this out.”

Most of those involved reported vaping THC or tetrahydrocannabinol, the principal and most active ingredient in marijuana. Some reported using nicotine-based products. There are similar reports of a resurgence of lung injury cases in California.

Symptoms of vaping-caused lung damage include shortness of breath, cough, fever, malaise and gastrointestinal symptoms (nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain or diarrhea). Some patients also reported headache, dizziness and chest pain.

