Vaping an issue in Rochester: 'It's concerning because they're bringing it on to school property'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After the Surgeon General's Office calls vaping and e-cigarettes an epidemic, local authorities are saying it's an issue in Rochester.

This comes after police made an arrest when a man was found with 400 grams of marijuana, 56 individualized packaged items of butane hash oil and 69 THC Kingpen vape cartridges.

Vaping involves inhaling vapors from an electronic cigarette that can contain nicotine or marijuana. One challenge for both law enforcement and parents is to identify what substance is in it.

Holly Hanson, of Rochester, has a son in middle school.

"It's more enticing for them to start using because of the flavors and the smells and it doesn't look like cigarettes," Hanson said. "I did ask my son if kids at his school were doing it and he said he didn't know, but I'm sure they probably are."

Rochester School Resource Officer Daniel Stensgard knows they are.

"It's concerning because they're bringing it on to school property," Stensgard said. "A lot of it is nicotine, I mean there's kids that are vaping nicotine but there are also kids who are vaping THC oil."

He said telling the difference isn't easy.

"It's difficult to determine just by looking at it or smelling it if it is marijuana oil or THC," Stensgard said.

That's because like nicotine, it comes in different flavors that can mask the smell. It's something that can be a worry to parents who say they wouldn't even be able to tell what a vaping device is.

"That's very concerning," Hanson said, "especially if it doesn't smell because that's usually the give away is the smell of the marijuana. So if they're putting it in those pens and it's marijuana and you don't know it, it could lead to a lot of bigger issues."

That includes issues with the law, or even health.

"If you're taking a hit of THC oil, you might be taking way more than you're used to or way more than you think you're taking so it can cause bad reactions," Stensgard said.

Stensgard also said having a vape device that contains THC oil could lead to felony drug charges.

Parents are being urged to educate themselves on the issue, and talk with their kids.

Rochester Public Schools plans to host a community forum on Jan. 15, with vaping being one of the topics that will be discussed.