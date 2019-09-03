Clear
BREAKING NEWS Suspect arrested for Howard County bank robbery Full Story

Valet service comes to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin

This service, which will be available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn. — Valet services come to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. This service, which will be available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The service is being offered to patients and visitors who find it difficult to walk long distances, those who have an injury that limits their mobility, or parents with young children. 90-year-old Collen Satern is a regular at the hospital. She says this morning was a lot different than usual.
"My daughter called me up this morning before my appointment and said they have valet service today," Satern said.

Satern tired the service today and plans on using as much as she can.

This new valet service is being implemented temporarily because the handicapped-accessible parking spaces that were located near the front entrance were moved to accommodate heavy equipment and construction materials for the construction that is currently occurring on the addition of the building that will connect the North Clinic elevators to the newly remodeled Medical/Surgical Unit and Family Birth Center.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Drying out but tracking cooling temps through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Image

Weather Forecast 9/3

Image

Maddie Poppe Comes Home

Image

Back to School: Healthy Lunches

Image

Mayo Clinic Health Systems Austin Offers Valet Parking

Image

School security

Image

Flu Shot Deadline

Image

State Sen. Nelson welcomes students back to school

Image

Hagedorn Tours Two Rochester Businesses

Image

Tackle Cancer

Community Events