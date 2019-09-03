Valet service comes to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. — Valet services come to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. This service, which will be available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The service is being offered to patients and visitors who find it difficult to walk long distances, those who have an injury that limits their mobility, or parents with young children. 90-year-old Collen Satern is a regular at the hospital. She says this morning was a lot different than usual.

"My daughter called me up this morning before my appointment and said they have valet service today," Satern said.

Satern tired the service today and plans on using as much as she can.

This new valet service is being implemented temporarily because the handicapped-accessible parking spaces that were located near the front entrance were moved to accommodate heavy equipment and construction materials for the construction that is currently occurring on the addition of the building that will connect the North Clinic elevators to the newly remodeled Medical/Surgical Unit and Family Birth Center.