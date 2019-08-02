Vacuum thief sentenced in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman pleads guilty to stealing vacuums from a Target store.

Desirae Marie Frank, 24 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Friday to a reduced charge of gross misdemeanor theft. Police say she tried to wheel out four vacuums worth about $1,100 in a shopping cart from the Target on Marketplace Drive NW.

Frank has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must either pay a $600 fine or perform 60 hours of community work service.