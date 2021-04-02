Vaccines set to be distributed to Iowa's college and university campuses

MASON CITY, Iowa - As college and university students enter the home stretch of the school year, Governor Kim Reynolds has developed a plan to get students and faculty vaccinated ahead of the last day of the semester.

During her press conference on Wednesday, Reynolds announced that the state will be deploying the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to campuses statewide. NIACC President Dr. Steve Schulz met with the Governor's staff and other public and private college presidents via Zoom to discuss logistics of the rollout. He says the college placed an order for 600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with the anticipated doses scheduled to arrive by mid-April. The school is also working to set up times at CG Public Health's clinic on South Federal Avenue, as well as a makeup day on campus, hoping to get them here by mid-April.

With the expansion of eligibility to Iowans ages 16 and older to receive a vaccine to begin next week, Schulz is optimistic about what lies ahead, including a return to a normal schedule beginning in the fall.

"It fuels your hope that when we get into the end of the summer and back in the fall, that we'll be sitting shoulder to shoulder with our colleagues and our students and doing the work we're so good at. We're just really excited about it."

While the college has not yet polled students if they're willing to receive the vaccine, Schulz notes the strong demand among faculty, with a little over 50% saying they want to receive one when vaccine distribution began.

"Just yesterday, we had 30 faculty and staff members who are looking for that opportunity, so we're really glad we're able to give it to them."

As the last day of school year gets closer, Schulz says the school will hold four separate commencement cermonies in May, with limited attendance to two guests per graduate.

"We're glad to be able to recognize those people in person. They've put in a lot of hard work, this is a milestone in their lives. We're going to do that even if we have to do it on a bit of a throttled back basis in terms of attendance."

Waldorf University is also supporting the Governor's strategy. University President Dr. Bob Alsop says they're working with Winnebago Public Health to provide vaccinations on campus for faculty, staff and students in the coming weeks.