Vaccine doses in Iowa eclipse 100,000 this week, and that includes new vaccine in north Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa - The state of Iowa will receive more than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week, and that includes shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in north Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Monday that the state will receive 25,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved last week.

Seventeen counties will receive doses of that vaccine, including Cerro Gordo and Wright.

Those eligible for that vaccine are Phase 1B, tier 2 populations who are frontline essential workers in food, agriculture, distribution, and manufacturing sectors and who live or work in settings that make social distancing unfeasible.

Allocation Numbers

State Total Allocation: 91,100

Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership (Hy-Vee and CPESN): 27,830

Counties Receiving Johnson & Johnson Vaccine: Black Hawk, Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Clarke, Crawford, Dallas, Dubuque, Linn, Louisa, Marion, Marshall, Muscatine, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Sioux, Tama and Wright.