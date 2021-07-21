Vaccine lottery kicks off this week in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa - Some states like Minnesota, California and Ohio have experimented with vaccine incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated from COVID-19.

In North Iowa, CG Public Health, the Community Health Center of Mason City, and the Cerro Gordo County Free Health Care Clinic are partnering on a vaccine lottery, with those that decide to get vaccinated are automatically entered in a drawing to win $250. The effort comes as there is an uptick in cases, particularly with the Delta variant, as well as hospitalizations.

CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft hopes the incentive can help get more shots in arms.

"Whatever we can do to make it easy for people to get, incentivize people to get it, and encourage those who are thinking about it to get in and get it done."

He adds there are some benefits for those who may be sitting on the fence regarding vaccination.

"We want to keep people out of the intensive care unit. We've got friends and colleagues working in the intensive care unit that have had some struggles this last year, so we want to keep those numbers low."

Those interested in getting vaccinated and participating in the drawing can contact the Community Health Center to make an appointment. Participants will be entered into the drawing after receiving the vaccine, with drawings to be held every Thursday at 5 p.m.

According to Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard, over 19,000 Cerro Gordo County residents are fully vaccinated. 3 million doses of COVID vaccines have been administered statewide.