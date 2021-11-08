Vaccine clinics to be held at three Rochester elementary schools

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Vaccine clinics are being held at Rochester elementary schools, making the COVID-19 shot more accessible for families interested in getting their children ages 5-11 vaccinated.

The vaccine clinics are being held by Rochester Healthy Comunity Partnership(RHCP). Although Rochester Public Schools isn't hosting the clinic, they are offering three of their elementary schools as vaccine sites.

"I think that's good. I think we need to get students vaccinated in order to keep the community healthy," says Ryan Colburn.

The vaccine clinics will be held on Saturdays throughout November at Gage, Longfellow, and Riverside elementary schools. RHCP will be offering vaccines for both COVID-19 and influenza.

"I think if you want it you should be able to get it," says Faith Gabel.

Stewartville School District is collaborating with Olmsted County Public Health to gauge whether or not families are interested in having a vaccine clinic at its schools. Other district's including Byron are working with Olmsted County Public Health to schedule vaccine clinics.

Austin Public Schools will also be having a Covid-19 vaccination clinic on November 19.