Vaccine appointments go quick in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa - In Cerro Gordo County, more vaccine doses were made available to folks 65 and older on Monday and once again there were a lot of people eager to get the shot.

The online appointments filled up quickly, all of them taken in just 5 minutes. Appointments made by phone ran out shortly before noon.

According to CG Public Health director Brian Hanft, the online sign-ups went smoothly this time around.

About 1,100 doses were set aside for people making appointments over the website and another 300 shots were reserved for folks over the phone.

Hanft explains why appointments over the department's website filled up in just a couple of minutes.

"There's probably thousands of people trying to get that refresh to open up with the signup link, so as soon as it goes live, theres a lot of people accessing our website," said Hanft.

He also assures the public the software used for online sign-ups is robust and handled today's traffic with almost no issues.