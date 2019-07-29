Clear

Vacant motel finds a buyer

The motel located on Highway 122 and Federal Avenue has been purchased.

MASON CITY, Iowa - The former American Best Inn and Suites has been sold to a developer, who plans on renovating the old motel into a new Travelodge.  

In November of 2016, the motel was shut down for numerous health and safety violations.  Since then, local residents say the property has become an eyesore.  Trash is accumulating in the stairwells and several windows are broken.  Squatters may have checked into the empty rooms from time to time.

We spoke to several Mason City residents who are glad the motel is being renovated and that any new business that comes to town is welcome.

