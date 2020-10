CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A vacant home in rural Clear Lake is a total loss after a fire. First responders were called to 230th and Jonquil around 8:20 Saturday evening. According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, no one has lived on the property for the last couple of months. There's a second house on the property that has not caught fire.

Power and gas were still on when first responders arrived. The cause of the fire is under investigation