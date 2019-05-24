VFW and Kingsland students place flags for Memorial Day

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. - The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4114, Kingsland students, and other community members met at the Spring Valley Cemetery to place flags at each veterans' gravestone.

The VFW places flags at every cemetery and students have helped with the Spring Valley Cemetery, the largest one, for roughly the last eight years. The 7th graders typically help place flags as a class trip, but school is out of session for the summer. The Student Council and National Honors Society students pitched in to make sure youth were there to continue the tradition.

"I think it's a great learning experience for them and I think it will give them some guidelines for their future and what this weekend is really about," says VFW Commander Steve O'Connor. "It's not all about the grilling although we should do that, we should go grill our steaks and we should have fun but we need to remember those that made that possible."