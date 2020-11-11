VFW and American Legion of Austin held a flag retirement ceremony

AUSTIN, Minn. - Do you know how to properly dispose of your American flag?

The VFW and American Legion of Austin tell KIMT News 3 the importance of retiring your flag correctly.

The VFW and American Legion say they would rather have you properly dispose of your flag through their ceremonies than throw them in the trash.

They host flag ceremonies on Flag Day and Veterans Day each year.

Boy scouts and cub scouts from Austin and Lyle were in attendance to help out with the ceremony.

One veteran tells KIMT News 3 how he feels about the American flag.

"Once you've put your life on the line for the country, you have learned to love that flag very, very much," says Roland Hanson, Commander of the Austin American Legion Club.

The VFW and American Legion in Austin are always accepting flags for their retirement ceremonies.

They have boxes right outside their doors for the flags.