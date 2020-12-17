VFW Post 1215 in Rochester to open winter outdoor dining option

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you believe yourself to be a true, hearty Minnesotan you’ll have a chance to prove it in the coming months as restaurants open outdoor dining options.

Recently the Whitlock-Sonnenberg VFW Post 1215 took a poll asking diners if they’d be interested in semi-outdoor dining and the response was mostly positive.

So now the veteran’s organization is working to set up a tent with two walls and outdoor heaters that would accommodate 35 diners.

KIMT News 3 asked assistant quartermaster Michael Nelson what he’d say to hesitant diners to which he responded, “It will be a little cold and chilly but we're Minnesotans and being in Minnesota here sometimes enjoying the winter months is part of living here. So, you should not be afraid of it. It's a good chance for us Minnesotans to have a little bit of fun!”

Nelson says the plan is to have the ten setup and ready by December 28th. He says if all goes well the VFW may even think about hosting a winter carnival.