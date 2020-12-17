Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

VFW Post 1215 in Rochester to open winter outdoor dining option

If you believe yourself to be a true, hearty Minnesotan you’ll have a chance to prove it in the coming months as restaurants open outdoor dining options.

Posted: Dec 17, 2020 3:16 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you believe yourself to be a true, hearty Minnesotan you’ll have a chance to prove it in the coming months as restaurants open outdoor dining options.

Recently the Whitlock-Sonnenberg VFW Post 1215 took a poll asking diners if they’d be interested in semi-outdoor dining and the response was mostly positive.

So now the veteran’s organization is working to set up a tent with two walls and outdoor heaters that would accommodate 35 diners.
KIMT News 3 asked assistant quartermaster Michael Nelson what he’d say to hesitant diners to which he responded, “It will be a little cold and chilly but we're Minnesotans and being in Minnesota here sometimes enjoying the winter months is part of living here. So, you should not be afraid of it. It's a good chance for us Minnesotans to have a little bit of fun!”

Nelson says the plan is to have the ten setup and ready by December 28th. He says if all goes well the VFW may even think about hosting a winter carnival.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 386412

Reported Deaths: 4634
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin806961259
Ramsey34503607
Dakota27798241
Anoka27164268
Washington17203154
Stearns16133151
St. Louis11406168
Scott1028572
Wright1005769
Olmsted827846
Sherburne714149
Carver600226
Clay586469
Kandiyohi508548
Rice497347
Blue Earth474622
Crow Wing429749
Otter Tail393039
Chisago384824
Benton363266
Nobles341742
Winona334540
Douglas322752
Mower312824
Polk308640
McLeod287531
Morrison277036
Goodhue269336
Beltrami266030
Lyon263024
Becker252430
Itasca248829
Isanti244325
Carlton240029
Steele23719
Todd213021
Pine207810
Nicollet192430
Mille Lacs191438
Brown184926
Freeborn181915
Le Sueur181313
Cass179313
Meeker176625
Waseca158912
Roseau152811
Martin144723
Wabasha13662
Hubbard130634
Redwood121824
Renville119934
Chippewa116619
Cottonwood11568
Dodge10773
Wadena103510
Houston10296
Watonwan9985
Rock97810
Sibley9444
Aitkin94231
Fillmore9390
Kanabec86518
Pennington84811
Pipestone84218
Yellow Medicine79713
Faribault7955
Swift74113
Murray7105
Jackson7044
Pope6553
Marshall64111
Stevens6276
Clearwater61610
Wilkin5445
Lac qui Parle53010
Lake50513
Koochiching5028
Lincoln4311
Big Stone4102
Unassigned40559
Norman4008
Mahnomen3656
Grant3477
Kittson33014
Red Lake2823
Traverse1822
Lake of the Woods1381
Cook990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 259285

Reported Deaths: 3305
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk38254380
Linn15634221
Scott13149121
Black Hawk11950194
Woodbury11600151
Johnson1044043
Dubuque10109126
Pottawattamie759882
Story752023
Dallas728560
Webster415351
Sioux412239
Cerro Gordo406352
Clinton383650
Marshall380353
Buena Vista343521
Warren337325
Muscatine334367
Des Moines330326
Plymouth315442
Wapello289688
Lee262121
Jasper261148
Jones249534
Marion239034
Henry235220
Carroll220626
Bremer214838
Crawford197316
Benton189232
Jackson169223
Boone167314
Washington166326
Tama164955
Dickinson160212
Delaware156127
Mahaska149932
Clay144210
Wright143212
Kossuth140223
Hardin134622
Buchanan134015
Hamilton133921
Page130011
Harrison128950
Clayton127728
Cedar127016
Winneshiek124216
Mills121711
Floyd121026
Fayette120514
Butler116815
Lyon115221
Calhoun11468
Poweshiek112121
Cherokee111117
Iowa107119
Hancock106421
Allamakee104618
Winnebago104626
Sac98110
Chickasaw97810
Louisa97523
Grundy96514
Union95812
Cass95237
Mitchell91919
Emmet89423
Appanoose88533
Humboldt88416
Shelby87620
Jefferson86416
Guthrie86022
Madison8498
Franklin82617
Palo Alto7702
Keokuk74018
Pocahontas6564
Ida64717
Montgomery64713
Howard63915
Greene6016
Osceola5975
Davis58412
Clarke5656
Monroe52715
Adair51616
Monona51413
Taylor5088
Unassigned4820
Worth4502
Lucas4346
Fremont4335
Van Buren42211
Decatur3882
Audubon3406
Wayne33821
Ringgold3206
Adams2182
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
A Few Snow Chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 12/17

Image

Rochester City leaders are looking for your feedback

Image

Man Trapped in Trunk During High-Speed Chase Details His Escape

Image

MSHSL plans to resume Jan. 4

Image

Community supports local coach battling rare disease

Image

Man trapped in car trunk during high speed chase shares story

Image

Minnesota schools poised to resume in-person learning

Image

Experts Discuss Possible COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Community Events