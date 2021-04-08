VA issuing copayment refunds

OSAGE, Iowa - Veterans in need of help paying their medical bills may be in luck, as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is helping to lift the financial burden.

Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, all veteran copayments for medical care and pharmacy services, including fees and interest, are being canceled. This applies to services provided between April 6, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Mitchell Co. Veteran Affairs Director Larry Klemesrud says the cancellations is to offload any potential financial hardships.

"This is designed to help the veterans, to stop some of their bills. Especially those veterans who are laid off, have no job, have bills stacking up. This is a way to help veterans."

If you have an account balance prior to April 6, 2020, the VA says that payments are not due or expected until October 1. If you've already paid on a balance over the last few months, the VA is working on a system to issue a refund. If you have a balance for care received prior to April 6, 2020, you may voluntarily make payments through mail, online or by phone.

