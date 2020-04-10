VA hiring health care workers in Iowa to deal with coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa – The VA Central Iowa Health Care System is hiring temporary workers to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

The VA, which has clinics in Mason City, Marshalltown, Knoxville, Fort Dodge, and Carroll, is looking to hire in the following health care professions:

• Physicians

• Anesthesiologists

• Physician Assistants

• Nurse Practitioners

• Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist

• Registered Nurses

• Nursing Assistants

• Clinical Pharmacists

• Pharmacy Technicians

• Health Technicians

• Intermediate Care Technicians

• Registered Respiratory Therapists

• Biomedical Equipment Support Specialist

• Supply Technicians

• Licensed Practical Nurses

• Medical Support Assistants

• Housekeeping Assistants

The VA says some hires could turn into permanent positions. In addition, recent retirees with experience in high-need areas could receive dual compensation waivers for assisting with pandemic response, allowing retires to get full employment compensation and annuities at the same time.

For a complete listing of opportunities, click here.

The VA is also seeking Nurse Practitioners (NP) and Registered Nurses (RN) to join the Travel Nurse Corps (TNC) for 120-day appointments. TNC is a VA-operated internal pool of RNs and NPs that are available for temporary short-term assignments at VA medical centers throughout the country. You can apply at the following links:

• Registered Nurses: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/563752000

• Nurse Practitioners: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/563752700

Or apply by email: VHACIHStaffingSBU@va.gov