Virgil's Auto Clinic and Towing says it will continue to sell Goodyear products, as long as company allows employees to support law enforcement

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A leaked image from a Goodyear diversity training caused a Rochester auto shop to boycott selling the tire giant's products.

A photo of a slideshow from Goodyear's Topeka factory has gone viral. It lists showing support for Black Lives Matter and LGBT at work as acceptable, and Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA attire, and any political affiliated slogans or materials as unacceptable. Because of this, Virgil's Auto Clinic and Towing posted on Facebook "Virgil's will no longer sell any Goodyear products. This is a travesty, we stand with our Law Enforcement, and our President. We also belive all lives matter, that radical looting and hurting innocent people is not the way to relay a message."

The post has since been taken down, but not without first being met with push back by commenters, online business reviews, and phone calls.

Company president Royal Johnson says the post is being taken out of context and that the point was not to take a political stance, but to show support for law enforcement and all lives. "I think they just wanted to grab the political portion of it and wanted to either hate Trump or love Trump and that wasn't the point... The point was we support law enforcement, and we support every life. we don't care what color you are. We don't care what race you are," he explains.

"It's just a good company, you know. Everybody is family here. We all come to the table and we all participate and we all just work good with each other," says employee Malik Davidson, in support of his boss after Johnson says commenters called him a racist and bigot online.

Virgil's says it was not the only auto shop in the area to pull support of Goodyear.

Since the post went viral, the Goodyear CEO says the training slideshow was made by a Topeka employee and was not approved or distributed by Goodyear corporate. He says employees are allowed to outwardly express support for law enforcement, but not any political figures.

Because of this, Virgil's is ending its boycott of the company and will continue to sell Goodyear tires.

Johnson says he and his partner are pledging to donate $25,000 to the Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office "to show we're serious. We really do care."