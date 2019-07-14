Clear

Utility work to close part of State Street

Mason City engineers say closure to last about four days.

MASON CITY, Iowa – A section of East State Street will be closed to traffic starting Monday.

The Mason City Engineering Department says the closure between North Federal Avenue and North Delaware Avenue will last approximately four days. Crews will be installing underground utilities and new concrete as part of the Alliant Energy Commercial Alley project.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes while this part of East State Street is blocked off.

