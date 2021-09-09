Utility contract for River City Renaissance hotel awarded

MASON CITY, Iowa - Another step for the development of the future Hyatt Place hotel that's part of the River City Renaissance project has been taken.

During Tuesday night's city council meeting, council members awarded a contract to Charlson Excavating of Clear Lake to re-route utilities on site. The work is set to be completed before the end of the year.

During the meeting, City Administrator Aaron Burnett says the closing process on the site is going well, despite past delays, with the developer hoping to close on the property soon. Construction on the hotel is now set to begin after the new year.