Utility Blackout for Missed Payments

Rochester Public Utilities announced Monday the resumption of disconnecting service for customers who are behind on utility payments starting in August.

The move comes after neighboring county, Fillmore County, said they would start pulling services that were unpaid starting in August.

Tony Benson is the communications coordinator for Rochester Public Utilities and said the utility memorandum could be expected early in August.

Benson also said those who have a payment plan in place with Rochester Public Utilities will not suffer a loss of water or electricity come this fall.

"So when that time (resumption of utility disconnect) does come, whenever that may be, you do not have to worry about disconnection. you could say, I obviously have a payment plan in place and I have been making payments. I have worked with Rochester Public Utilities already, so then that is not something the customer would have to stress about when that time comes," Benson said.

Benson said those who are behind on payments and have not established a plan with Rochester Public Utilities should immediately do so.