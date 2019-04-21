Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Utilities officials tally cost of ice storm damage in southern Minnesota

"When it was all said and done, many of the areas of our county looked like a war zone, with trees down, large power poles down in huge groups," said Steve Sandvik, Mower County's sheriff.

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 8:51 AM

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Electricity has been restored for nearly all of the thousands of Minnesota residents who lost power after a late winter storm that pummeled power lines with ice, snow and 50-mph winds.

But now state officials are bracing for the recovery costs as utilities and local governments tally up their expenses from the blizzard last week, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

"When it was all said and done, many of the areas of our county looked like a war zone, with trees down, large power poles down in huge groups," said Steve Sandvik, Mower County's sheriff.

He said it's unbelievable that no one was injured or killed in the storm.

Roughly 2,000 utility poles were damaged across southern Minnesota, leaving more than 15,000 homes and businesses without power.

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services counted about 750 of its utility poles were either broken or downed, said spokeswoman Mary Nelson. The electric utility sought help from other cooperatives, which sent about 150 additional linemen to repair damaged poles, she said.

"I would not even be able to guess at the large number of the cost (of) this storm, but it would be in excess of millions," Nelson said.

Gov. Tim Walz announced that he plans to seek federal disaster relief assistance.

Joe Kelly, the state's director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said it may take weeks for utilities and local officials to add up their expenses, including equipment and overtime pay.

Kelly said he's fairly certain that the total damages will exceed $8 million, which is the threshold to qualify for federal disaster assistance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking a very warm Easter Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Earth Day festival in Mason City

Image

High school students host Relay for Life

Image

RPS Powwow

Image

Tracking a Very Warm Easter

Image

Be on the lookout as motorcycle season is here

Image

Riding horseback across Iowa for a cause

Image

Austin gets big win

Image

2019 Comet Relays

Image

Matthew Hurt announces he will play for Duke

Image

Nashua-Plainfield Girls Golf Results

Community Events