Ustby breaks school's scoring record as Lourdes defeats Caledonia

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - Another milestone has fallen for Lourdes senior Alyssa Ustby. Just a few weeks ago, the University of North Carolina commit notched her 2,000th career point.
Against the defending section champion Caledonia, Ustby scored her 2,165th career point, breaking a record set in 1991 by Stacy Sievers.
