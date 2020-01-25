Clear

Ustby breaks school's scoring record as Lourdes defeats Caledonia

Another record broke by the North Carolina commit.

Posted: Jan 25, 2020 10:03 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - Another milestone has fallen for Lourdes senior Alyssa Ustby. Just a few weeks ago, the University of North Carolina commit notched her 2,000th career point.

Against the defending section champion Caledonia, Ustby scored her 2,165th career point, breaking a record set in 1991 by Stacy Sievers. 

