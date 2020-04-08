Using video conferencing safely, securely

KIMT NEWS 3 - Many parents working from home and students participating in distance learning are relying on technology like video conferencing.

Local school districts tell KIMT News 3 they're utilizing platforms such as Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom.

Turns out, Zoom is prompting privacy and safety concerns. There's a new trend called "zoom bombing." Similar to photo bombing, it's where a random person can jump on and derail a call.

John Alberts is the executive director of educational services at Austin Public Schools. He says tech coaches at the district have trained teachers on tech tools like video conferencing.

"We've continued to help support teachers in understanding in how to have security settings in video conferencing to make sure that kids and teachers are safe in their interactions," Alberts said.

Some of those security settings include having a private waiting room for participants to join and not publicly sharing meeting links.

Alberts said the district is also limiting video conferencing options in order to keep it easier for students so they don't have to learn a variety of systems.

Alberts adds the district has been monitoring use and has not seen any issues internally.