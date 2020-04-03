Using oven as heater blamed for Albert Lea fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Using the oven as a heat source is being blamed for a Friday morning kitchen fire.

Albert Lea firefighters and police were called to a home in the 1200 block of James Avenue around 7:30 am for a reported fire. Crews arrived to evacuation tenants on the first floor of the home before finding a 2nd floor kitchen on fire.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames and spent an hour looking for potential hotspots on the attic.

The Albert Lea Fire Department says the fire got started when a resident was using the stove to heat the space, had the oven door open, and some nearby items came in contact with the stove.

No injuries were reported. The fire caused an estimated $2,000 in damage.