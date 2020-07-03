Use of ICU hospital beds for COVID-19 jumps in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The number of Minnesotans receiving intensive care for COVID-19 has jumped by nine, marking the largest single-day increase in more than a month.

The Star Tribune reports the increase comes as leaders across the country take steps to curb a national spike in new coronavirus cases, which are now surpassing 50,000 a day.

The Minnesota Department of Health added 423 new confirmed cases and eight additional deaths to its tallies Friday.

Minnesota has seen a slowly increasing average number of new daily diagnoses since mid-June, as more young people contract the virus and the median age of infection drops.