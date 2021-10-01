US Postal Service slowing down delivery

KIMT NEWS 3.- If you're waiting on something important in the mail, you'll need to be patient. Starting Friday, the standard delivery for mail can take up to five days.

The postal service is doing away with the current three-day delivery standard for first-class mail. The slowed mail involves postmaster general Louis Dejoy's plans to overhaul the postal service to cut costs.

Ashley Harkins is accepting the fact her mail might take longer to receive.

"It's obviously inconvenient for a lot of people because I think alot of people wait on their mail. I also know how times are right now and it's tough to get workers. It's tough to get anything right now with the shortage. I understand and gonna be patient."

Harkins usually sends her mail five days ahead of time but with the slower delivery, she'll be sending it even earlier.

Other people including Lisa Black aren't too worried about the service.

"It doesn't really affect me personally. I don't use U.S. mail for alot of my correspondence anymore. Alot of it is electronic."

The USPS will continue to have a two-day delivery standard for single-piece first-class mail traveling within a local area. KIMT News 3 reached out to the postal service but they were unable to comment.