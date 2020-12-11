Urologist warns against ignoring prostate issues

MASON CITY, Iowa - We humans are a lot like the cars we drive, the longer you put off a problem, the worse and more expensive it can get. One doctor says there's nothing to fear when it comes to COVID-19 and the doctor's office.

A survey earlier this year from the U.S. Census Bureau showed 40% of Americans were putting off medical care because of the pandemic.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Dr. Steven Thoma, a urologist with the Mason City Clinic. The doctor specializes in a new surgery called UroLift, a minimally-invasive procedure to treat enlarged prostate.

He says an issue like an enlarged prostate may not seem like a big deal, but left untreated, could lead to problems like a urinary tract infection. In a worst case scenario it could cause kidney damage or even renal failure.

Dr. Thoma says your safety is the number one priority when you head down for an appointment.

"We're doing a great job adhering to protocols and setting up areas for patients that we suspect may have covid and do not have covid and those sorts of things to keep everyone as safe as possible," said Dr. Thoma.

He also said they are able to start doing more elective surgeries because the COVID-19 numbers are improving at the hospital. In many cases, some surgeries can be done in the clinic's surgical center.