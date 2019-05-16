ZUMBROTA, Minn. - In January, a Zumbrota-Mazeppa fourth grader was nearly hit by a vehicle while boarding her school bus. On Thursday, her parents, school bus driver, law enforcement, Zumbrota-Mazeppa Schools, and the Department of Public Safety spoke about the incident and urged drivers to follow the law and keep their eyes on the road.
"We just have that fear that it could happen to anybody and to us we feel that our daughter had an angel looking out for her that day and yeah, you do feel sick but blaming doesn't help but awareness does," says the fourth grader's father Pat Johnson.
Related Content
- Urging drivers to follow the law around school buses
- School reminding drivers to mind stopped school buses
- Keeping school buses running in the cold
- Stewartville sees a spike in drivers endangering students getting on and off school buses
- Rochester works to get electric buses
- Iowa State Patrol urging drivers to slow down; 119 accidents reported in 30-hour span
- Iowa State Patrol urges drivers to use caution on snowy roadways.
- Schools and vaping: It's happening on buses and in parking lots
- Community reacts to changes in Central Springs busing policy
Scroll for more content...