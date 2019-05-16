Clear

Urging drivers to follow the law around school buses

In January, a 4th grader was nearly hit by a vehicle while boarding her school bus.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 7:36 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - In January, a Zumbrota-Mazeppa fourth grader was nearly hit by a vehicle while boarding her school bus. On Thursday, her parents, school bus driver, law enforcement, Zumbrota-Mazeppa Schools, and the Department of Public Safety spoke about the incident and urged drivers to follow the law and keep their eyes on the road.

"We just have that fear that it could happen to anybody and to us we feel that our daughter had an angel looking out for her that day and yeah, you do feel sick but blaming doesn't help but awareness does," says the fourth grader's father Pat Johnson.

