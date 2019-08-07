Uptick in home burglaries during summer months, here's how to stay safe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's hard not to be outside or on vacation when the weather is warm, and criminals know that.

That's why Rochester Police Department said it sees an uptick in burglaries during summer months. According to the department, there have been 77 reported burglaries, 46 of them residential and 31 commercial, from May 1 to August 5 of this year.

Darrel Hildebrant is the Advanced Crime Prevention Specialist with RPD. He said people need to remember to always lock their doors and windows before leaving. While it seems simple, people are still not doing it.

"I think we're still thinking small town," he said. "Many people are moving in from smaller communities and they're not use to this. Nothing's happened on my block so I'm not the least bit worried about what's going on."

Hildebrant wants people to know RPD can also help. If you let police know about your vacation before you go, they can come to the house a couple times while you're gone to make sure everything is still locked up. They'll even pick up any packages left on the door step.

To prevent crime year-round, RPD also offers a service where Hildebrant can come to a home and do a walk through. He will suggest different security measures to take to make the home less of a target for burglars.

"We're a city but we're still a small enough community where we can come and do these free services for the public. And it's your taxpayer dollars paying for it too, so we want to make sure you get your full service," Hildebrant said.

RPD has free crime prevention pamphlets for the public that has all people need to know about prime prevention and what to after a crime may have been committed.

People can find those pamphlets at the Rochester Police station. People can call to let police know about an upcoming vacation or to get a security walk through at their home at 507-328-6890.