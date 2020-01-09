STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - It's a story of love, money, power and hope. F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel "The Great Gatsby" is coming to life at Upstage Theatre in Stewartville.

"It's about the prohibition era and this man Gatsby who seeks out his love and tries to win her back," said Olivia Cedotal, the Director of "The Great Gatsby" and the Executive Director of Upstage Theatre.

"I loved the book so much in high school that actually got my own copy. And it seemed perfectly appropriate for 2020 to start off with this classic 1920's novel," Cedotal said.

The Great Gatsby is also KIMT News 3 First at Four Anchor Raquel Hellman's favorite book. So she is thrilled to be playing Myrtle Wilson in the Upstage Theatre production. And she's not the only KIMT News 3 team member in the play. 6 o'clock producer Alex Sina plays George Wilson.

The story is told from the perspective of Nick Carraway, played by Chris Kuisle, a Stewartville native who is back on a stage in his hometown for the first time in 20 years.

"Nick is from a small town in Minnesota. He's from ST. Paul, which back then was a small town," Kuisle said.

"And he heads out to New York City. He's not really naive but he's not used to this extravagant lifestyle that the people he meets along the way are used to. He's not used to the money, he's not used to the booze, he's not used to the women. And so he finds himself caught between this world that's amazing him in the moment, and at the same time between his own morals," Kuisle said.

The story of Gatsby has some dark themes, including greed, power and deceit.

"Despite all the dark elements, it's a beautiful story with so much hope built into it," Cedotal said.

Why should you go see "The Great Gatsby?"

"I think it's a great show. The story itself, the cast that we have, I think we've put together a great show. Also I think it's important we come out, when we have a small town like Stewartville, and there's something offered like this. If we want nice things, we gotta support them," Kuisle said.

Upstage Theatre's "The Great Gatsby" runs January 10th-26th. Get your tickets here: https://upstagetheatremn.com/tickets/