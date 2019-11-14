Upstage Theatre needs your support

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Upstage Theatre is in the middle of its very first season. They've already produced two shows and hope to bring many more to the stage.
"I'd been performing locally for 30 years and I'd always wanted to bring more art to Stewartville," said Olivia Cedotal
Cedotal made that dream a reality when she started Upstage Theatre.
"We have our community theatre, but unfortunately they only do two shows a year. So we needed more in Stewartville," she said.
Now, they're facing a big roadblock and they need support.
"We've been trying for fundraising and that tends to be an issue because we don't necessarily get the exposure that we need for it," Cedotal said.
She is struggling to pay the rent and is in jeopardy of losing the lease to the building. But Cedotal isn't giving up.
"We need sponsors. We need our actors to come back in. And that's about it, bringing the community together," she said.
If you would like to support Upstage Theatre, click here: https://upstagetheatremn.com/
