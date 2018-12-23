Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Upgrades planned for north Iowa wind turbine energy center

A 100-turbine wind energy center in northern Iowa is getting an upgrade.

Posted: Dec. 23, 2018 8:16 AM

CRYSTAL LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A 100-turbine wind energy center in northern Iowa is getting an upgrade.

The Globe Gazette in Mason City reports that NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, briefed the Hancock County Board of Supervisors about the project on Monday.

Company officials say the project will generate more renewable energy over an extended period, which also extends the period they'll generate payments to landowners and tax benefits.

The upgrades are set to begin in January and be completed by May.

The project comes more than a decade after the first Crystal Lake Wind Energy site was completed in Hancock County.

A site in Winnebago County is also slated to get upgrades. Company officials say they're working with General Electric to integrate new technology, including longer blades and other turbine components, into the existing center.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 16°
Mild and cloudy through Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Girls hockey highlights: Century vs John Marshall

Image

Pine Island school threat

Image

Hazmat training

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTYeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights from North Iowa and Southern Minnesota 12-21

Image

Interest rates increasing

Image

Getting the gift of life

Image

E-Lottery tickets in Iowa

Image

GoFundMe for border wall

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events