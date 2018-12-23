CRYSTAL LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A 100-turbine wind energy center in northern Iowa is getting an upgrade.
The Globe Gazette in Mason City reports that NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, briefed the Hancock County Board of Supervisors about the project on Monday.
Company officials say the project will generate more renewable energy over an extended period, which also extends the period they'll generate payments to landowners and tax benefits.
The upgrades are set to begin in January and be completed by May.
The project comes more than a decade after the first Crystal Lake Wind Energy site was completed in Hancock County.
A site in Winnebago County is also slated to get upgrades. Company officials say they're working with General Electric to integrate new technology, including longer blades and other turbine components, into the existing center.
Related Content
- Upgrades planned for north Iowa wind turbine energy center
- Wind turbines coming down in northeast Iowa
- Wind turbine project causes stir in Worth County
- 'Vision North Iowa' plan announced
- Alliant Energy working on upgrading Cerro Gordo County's electric system
- North Iowa Youth Center tree giveaway
- Iowa approves rate hike for Alliant Energy
- Strong winds roar through North Iowa and southern Minnesota
- Turbine maintenance to close highway in Floyd County
- Pentagon upgrades WWII medal for heroic chaplain from Iowa