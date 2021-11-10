Updates on Peace Fountain and pedestrian closures

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Downtown Rochester's "Heart of the City" has been closed to the public for construction since April 2020.

Just over a week ago, Peace Fountain was brought back home to Peace Plaza and earlier this week, construction crews tested out the fountain's water feature.

The fountain is once again dry after the practice run, but yesterday construction crews were laying cement in preparation for the final reopening of Peace Plaza.

While there is construction going on from one end of Peace Plaza to the other, there do remain open walkways for pedestrians.

By Peace Fountain, the area by Chateau Theatre is open to people, but the side along Home Federal Credit Union is closed.

Across 1st Ave., both left and right sides of the construction are open.