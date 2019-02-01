Update: Woman who was missing in SE Minnesota has been reunited with family

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - Leigh Meska was found safe in Rockford, Illinois, and has been reunited with her family, according to Winona County Emergency Management.

“Leigh has been located safe last night in Rockford, IL and is now with family. The Goodview Police Department will provide any further updates if and when they are available,” emergency management posted on Facebook. “Thank you to everyone who assisted with finding Leigh!!”

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office used many resources in its search for Meska. Beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, they had 15 people searching throughout the day and the State Patrol helicopter was used. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office obtained surveillance video from a business along Highway 14 E from Wednesday morning (7:37 a.m.) where Meska was seen driving toward Rochester. At 8:12, a.m., she is seen on video driving eastbound toward Winona.

Law enforcement said it called off search efforts Thursday for Meska after information she was seen in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

At a Thursday afternoon press conference, authorities said they still wanted to locate Meska to be sure she was safe.

Law enforcement says multiple sources confirmed Meska was seen and unharmed in La Crosse on Wednesday and also seen in Rushford.

The search for Meska began after Mayo Clinic called her fiance and told him she did not show up for work Tuesday morning.