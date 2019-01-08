Clear
Update: Southern MN woman dies from injuries sustained in crash

A person in a rollover crash has died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 6:33 AM

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A person in a rollover crash has died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Tasha Tarrance, 21, of Wykoff, Minn., died Saturday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, according to an obituary published by Hindt Funeral Homes.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said Tarrance was driving a Dodge Caravan when it rolled several times on New Year's Day. A passenger in the car, a two-year-old child, was treated and released.

