FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A person in a rollover crash has died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Tasha Tarrance, 21, of Wykoff, Minn., died Saturday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, according to an obituary published by Hindt Funeral Homes.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said Tarrance was driving a Dodge Caravan when it rolled several times on New Year's Day. A passenger in the car, a two-year-old child, was treated and released.
Related Content
- Update: Southern MN woman dies from injuries sustained in crash
- Update: Southern MN man suffered serious injuries in vehicle-train crash
- Woman facing numerous charges after deadly crash in southern MN
- Update: Wanted southern MN man located unresponsive
- Sheriff: Domestic incident results in charges, injuries in southern MN
- Man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle accident in southern MN
- DMC starts sustainability series
- Rochester Recognized for Sustainability
- Authorities respond to crash involving school bus in southern MN
- Overnight bike crash sends 1 to hospital in southern MN
Scroll for more content...