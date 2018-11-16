Clear
Update: School bus driver laid on horn before driver hit 5-year-old girl in southern MN

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 10:08 AM
Updated: Nov. 16, 2018 10:11 AM

BYRON, Minn. - Before a 5-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday while crossing the street after getting off the bus, a bus driver laid on the horn to alert the oncoming vehicle that children were crossing the road.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office released more details Friday surrounding the accident that left 5-year-old Evelyn Bittner injured. Bittner was taken to the hospital by her parents but has been released. The sustained bruising to her arms and legs.
The suspect in the case, a juvenile, was allegedly involved in a burglary investigation prior to the accident and had just been released from near where the accident occurred (4th Ave. and 10th St. NE).
Authorities say he was going 10 miles per hour when the he hit the girl. Authorities added that the girl had her leg hit by the rear tire of the vehicle. The suspect didn’t appear to have been on his phone, the Sheriff’s Office said.
After hitting the girl, the suspect did check on her before walking to the house and apologizing to the girl’s mother. After that, the suspect left the scene without talking to law enforcement.
The suspect is facing charges for failing to stop for a school bus stop arm (gross misdemeanor), hit and run failing to stay at the scene of an injury accident (gross misdemeanor) and failing to provide information at the scene of an accident.

