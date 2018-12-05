Clear

Update: No tips received in search for girl who went missing in Austin

There have been no tips in the search for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen in Austin.

AUSTIN, Minn. - There have been no tips in the search for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen in Austin.
Austin police said Wednesday that they have received no tips in the search for Gracie Schlomann, last seen at the youth facility located at 28th St. NE near Interstate 90 on Nov. 30.
Police said surveillance video from a gas station near that area has helped rule out that she is in a wooded area near the facility.
Schlomann is 5-foot-7, 197 pounds. She was wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, black leggings and black and white Air Jordan tennis shoes.
If you have any information, call 507-437-9400, ext. 1 or call 911 immediately.

