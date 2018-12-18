Update: Names released of those involved in fatal crash on Highway 18 in Garner

GARNER, Iowa - Authorities have identified the person who was killed in a Hancock County accident Monday afternoon.
Andrea Young, 47, of Garner, was killed in the 3-vehicle crash that involved a semi near the intersection of Highway 69 and Highway 18.
Lois Eenhuis, 73, of Garner, was injured and taken to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa. Eenhuis is listed in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday morning.
Authorities say Eenhuis was leaving a business and attempted to turn left onto Highway 18 when she struck a semi driven by 22-year-old Conner Hazleton, of Pipestone, Minnesota. Young’s vehicle then struck the rear of the semi-trailer after it had crossed the centerline.
The accident happened just west of the intersection near the Garner Inn and Suites.
