Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Threat reported at Austin High School Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Update: Names released of those involved in fatal crash on Highway 18 in Garner

Authorities have identified the person who was killed in a Hancock County accident Monday afternoon.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 6:15 AM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 6:26 AM

GARNER, Iowa - Authorities have identified the person who was killed in a Hancock County accident Monday afternoon.
Andrea Young, 47, of Garner, was killed in the 3-vehicle crash that involved a semi near the intersection of Highway 69 and Highway 18.
Lois Eenhuis, 73, of Garner, was injured and taken to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa. Eenhuis is listed in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday morning.
Authorities say Eenhuis was leaving a business and attempted to turn left onto Highway 18 when she struck a semi driven by 22-year-old Conner Hazleton, of Pipestone, Minnesota. Young’s vehicle then struck the rear of the semi-trailer after it had crossed the centerline.
The accident happened just west of the intersection near the Garner Inn and Suites.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 18°
Stronger winds bring back the 40's
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The latest on the Austin school threat

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Mason City vs. Clear Lake basketball highlights

Image

Final farewell to city leaders

Image

North precinct funding

Image

Heart of the City funding approved

Image

OMC awarded for promoting organ donation

Image

Med City recognized for Sustainability

Image

Rochester Public Schools address capacity problems

Image

Monday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events