Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Update: Name released of woman killed in Olmsted County crash

A 64-year-old woman died Monday in a two-vehicle collision in Olmsted County.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 10:21 AM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 10:30 AM

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 64-year-old woman died Monday in a two-vehicle collision in Olmsted County.
Sharon Schlingmann died in the crash, while 76-year-old Robert Martin was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the Ford Fusion, driven by Schlingmann, was northbound on River Road NE and failed to stop at the intersection, colliding with the eastbound Buick.
The Rochester Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -7°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 2°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -8°
Tracking another midweek snow system.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking More Snow and a Wintry Mess for Tonight and Wednesday

Image

Racial disparities in Rochester Public Schools

Image

Random Acts of Kindness Week in Rochester

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores from Monday

Image

Sending cookies overseas

Image

Flags on fire hydrants

Image

Continuing coverage: Talking about homelessness

Image

School board makes agreement with Four Oaks

Image

Police Urge Residents to Lock Doors

Image

Towering Snow Banks

Community Events