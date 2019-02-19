Update: Name released of woman killed in Olmsted County crash

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 64-year-old woman died Monday in a two-vehicle collision in Olmsted County.

Sharon Schlingmann died in the crash, while 76-year-old Robert Martin was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the Ford Fusion, driven by Schlingmann, was northbound on River Road NE and failed to stop at the intersection, colliding with the eastbound Buick.

The Rochester Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance also assisted at the scene.