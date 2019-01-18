Update: Name released of man killed in southern Minnesota crash

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a Thursday morning crash in southern Minnesota.
Austin Trolle, 22, of Rosemount, Minnesota, died in the two-vehicle accident on Highway 52.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a 1995 Buick LeSabre was southbound on Highway 52 near County Rd 7 north of Zumbrota when it left the roadway, went through the median and hit a 2012 Ford Fusion.
The occupant of the Fusion, 76-year-old Cletus Pfeiffer, of Rochester, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Buick, Trolle, died.
Road conditions were snowy and icy, according to the State Patrol.
