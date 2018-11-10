Clear

Update: Missing North Iowa woman located in Mason City, man arrested

Kristofer Voigt

MASON CITY, Iowa – A missing north Iowa woman was located Wednesday night in Mason City and the man she was with was taken into custody.
Mason City police said at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Mason City PD, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force went to 334 9th St. NE to investigate a missing female and an assault case.
The woman was located and transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, and 38-year-old Kristofer Voigt, of Mason City, was taken into custody.
Voigt was wanted on two arrest warrants for violating a pre-trial release and violating parole.
Lake Mills police asked for the public’s help and said that Michelle Swearingen was last seen in Lake Mills early Wednesday morning and could be with Voigt. Lake Mills police said Voigt may be armed.

Voigt was arrested in August in Cerro Gordo County for allegedly stealing a jet ski.

